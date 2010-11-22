Suffolk County anniversaries

60th

DORIS AND ALEXANDER

CRAGNOTTI of Montauk, formerly of Massapequa, celebrated Sept. 24 with their two daughters and their spouses, and their five grandchildren at a party in Essex, Conn. Al is a retired auto mechanic supervisor of the Nassau County Police Department and a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II.

60th

MARY AND LARRY PAONE of Manorville celebrated Oct. 29 with a family brunch at Giorgio's in Baiting Hollow. They have three daughters, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Larry enjoys acrylic painting, and Mary is a homemaker.

55th

ARLINE AND ANTHONY

LAGNESE of Selden were wed Sept. 24, 1955, at the Westbury Methodist Church. Anthony retired from the Suffolk County Labor Department. Arline is a homemaker. They enjoy golf, gardening and spending time with their two children and four grandchildren.

55th

LILLIAN AND JAMES WALKER of Bay Shore were wed Oct. 16, 1955, at St. Martin of Tours Church in Brooklyn. They celebrated with a cruise to Florida and the Bahamas. They have four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

50th

PHYLLIS AND TIVIS (TIP)

PARKER of Centereach were wed Nov. 11, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Woodward, Ill. They celebrated with a party at Danford's Inn in Port Jefferson. Tip retired as manager of incoming inspection at Eaton/ AIL in Deer Park. Phyllis is a retired nursing educator and works part-time at Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson. They are active at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Centereach. They have three children and one grandchild.

50th

GRACE AND JOHN

WAGENMAN of Island Park and Gulfport, Fla., formerly of Smithtown, were wed Oct. 9, 1960, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Woodhaven, Queens. They celebrated at a party at Rocco's in East Rockaway with family and friends. John is a retired New York City Fire Department lieutenant. Grace retired from Smithtown School District and Ryan & Walis Realty in Long Beach. They have three children and eight grandchildren

Compiled by Patricia Sollitto