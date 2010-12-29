Suffolk County anniversaries

65th

NANCY AND JOHN SPADONE of Elmont were wed Dec. 13, 1945, in Naples, Italy. John is retired after 28 years with the Triboro Bridge and Tunnel Authority. They have two daughters and two grandchildren.

60th

ANNE AND DOMINICK MONTI of East Rockaway were wed Dec. 9, 1950. They celebrated with their two daughters at the Union Park Cafe in Oceanside and with a trip to Atlantic City. They have three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, two of whom are deceased.

60th

MARIANNE AND DANIEL

KLECZKA of Northport were wed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 1950, in Milwaukee. They celebrated this Thanksgiving Day with their three children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren in Northport. Marianne is a retired teacher. Daniel is a retired salesman and an Army veteran who served in World War II in the Army Corps of Engineers.

50th

JOAN AND GERARD SMITH of Hauppauge were wed Oct. 22, 1960. They celebrated with a family cruise to Alaska. They renewed their vows at St. Thomas More Church in Hauppauge. Gerard is a retired engineer from Fairchild Republic and Grumman in Bethpage. They met through the Sunrise Ski Club in Valley Stream and were avid skiers for many years. They have three children and four grandchildren.

40th

BARBARA AND JEFF GUEST of Selden celebrated Nov. 7 with a family dinner and a Caribbean cruise. Jeff is retired from Verizon, and Barbara is a preschool aide. They have two daughters.

25th

THERESA AND BOB

VANDERMARK of Coram celebrated Nov. 23 with dinner and a Broadway show in Manhattan. Bob works for the Long Island Rail Road. Theresa works at Ridge Elementary School and Longwood Public Library. They have a son.

Compiled by Patricia Sollitto