Suffolk County anniversaries

75thTHERESA AND FRANK GAGLIARDI, residents of Franklin Square for 58 years, were wed Nov. 16, 1936. They celebrated with family at Novita in Garden City. They were raised in Brooklyn. Frank worked for the Transit Authority, and Theresa was a homemaker. Over the years, they enjoyed traveling with friends. Frank loves gardening, and Theresa enjoys crocheting and playing cards. They have four children, seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

60thJEAN AND VITO PACE of East Islip were wed Oct. 6, 1951, at St. Finbar Church in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, where they had met at a dance. They celebrated with a family brunch at Hidden Oak Cafe in Oakdale. Vito is a U.S. Navy veteran. He was the owner of Pace TV in Amityville and retired from P.C. Richard & Son in Hauppauge. They have 10 children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

50thMADELINE AND ROBERT LAMENDOLA of Centereach, formerly of Levittown, celebrated on Dec. 3 with family and friends. The couple met following Robert's military service with the U.S. Air Force. Robert retired from United Parcel Service. They have three children and eight grandchildren.

35thCAROLYN AND MICHAEL ZAPPOLO of Elmont were wed Nov. 13, 1976. They celebrated at Disney World in Orlando. They met through a dating club. Both are retired. Carolyn is retired from AON Corp. Michael was an oil-burner mechanic at Cirillo Brothers. He flies radio-controlled model airplanes at Bethpage State Park.

30thMARYANN AND CHARLIE KESSLER of East Northport were wed Dec. 5, 1981. A dinner at Luigi's in New Hyde Park was hosted by their children. A family vacation to Disney World is planned. Charlie retired from Prudential Insurance in Melville. Maryann retired from the Town of Huntington. They have two children and two grandchildren.

25thDONNA AND STEVE KUHL of Calverton were wed Sept. 27, 1986, at Wading River Baptist Church. Donna works in physical therapy at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. Steve recently retired as a culinary arts teacher with Eastern Suffolk BOCES. He now works in outdoor education. They enjoy cycling, hiking, skiing, animal rescue and travel.