A Suffolk County police officer and a driver were injured in an accident Thursday morning in Mastic Beach, police said.

The unidentified Seventh Precinct officer was driving west on Commack Road about 7:35 a.m., responding to a call with lights and sirens activated, when her car was struck by a 2013 Hyundai traveling north on Diana Drive, Suffolk County police said.

"The officer and driver of the Hyundai were each transported to separate local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a statement.