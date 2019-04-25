TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
Long Island

SCPD: Police officer, driver hurt in Mastic Beach accident

The scene of the accident involving a Suffolk

The scene of the accident involving a Suffolk County police car Thursday in Mastic Beach. Photo Credit: John Walthers

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Suffolk County police officer and a driver were injured in an accident Thursday morning in Mastic Beach, police said. 

The unidentified Seventh Precinct officer was driving west on Commack Road about 7:35 a.m., responding to a call with lights and sirens activated, when her car was struck by a 2013 Hyundai traveling north on Diana Drive, Suffolk County police said.

"The officer and driver of the Hyundai were each transported to separate local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a statement.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello April Nicolello prods Schnirman on Nassau audit
Crews begin demolition of the Jones Beach toll Jones Beach toll plaza getting demolished
Raymond Rodio III, 47, appears at his arraignment DA: Man ran prostitution ring out of parents' basement
This rendering shows the plan for 71 apartments Hearing set on proposed apartment development
The Rabbit Freezable Cocktail Maker. 5 gifts for the homebody mom
Exterior of Luminati Aerospace LLC, a startup at Board withdraws vote on counsel for EPCAL deal