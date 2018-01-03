On Jan. 1, Long Islanders rang in the new year and a new charge at checkout in Suffolk County: five cents per disposable shopping bag.

The bag fee has been long coming, but for some, it came as a surprise. On social media, users shared frustration and questions in the first days of the charge.

Here are some of the biggest questions, explained.

Before today:



Customer: “yeah can I get this double bagged and those two things in separate bags and one big bag for all of this”



Today:



Me: “would you like a bag? Just so you know they’re 5 cents each now.”



Customer: pic.twitter.com/TLqG7JM4PA — Mike Francomano (@mike_francomano) January 2, 2018

Wait, where did this come from?

The Suffolk County Legislature passed the bill in 2016. The charge applies to both paper and plastic bags.

The law is intended to get consumers to use fewer plastic bags. Even better if they bring their own reusable bags, proponents have said. Plastic bags are rarely recycled and clog waterways and roads, they said.

Is Suffolk the only county with a law like this?

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nope. Similar legislation has popped up all over the country. Washington, D.C. and several counties in Maryland have similar laws. So does Chicago and the state of California, where consumers have paid 10 cents per disposable bag since 2015. The European Union, China and India all have placed fees or an outright ban plastic bags.

On Long Island, the City of Long Beach already has their own five-cent bag fee. The towns of Southampton and East Hampton have long banned the use of single-use plastic bags completely.

I thought I needed to pay only for grocery bags. Why was I charged at the drugstore, mall and elsewhere?

The law requires all “covered stores” that offer people a bag for carrying purchased merchandise to charge five cents per plastic or paper bag. Covered stores means “drugstores, pharmacies, grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, food marts, apparel stores, home center and hardware stores, stationery and office supply stores, and food service establishments located within grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores or food marts,” according to the bill.

Are there any exceptions?

The bill offers a few exemptions. The paper bags used for prescription medication at pharmacies are exempt, though the store may still charge you if you want a plastic bag with it. According to the law, customers also do not have to pay for garment bags or bags for meat, dry goods and produce without handles — the clear plastic kind you may find in the produce section, for example.

Restaurants and carryout food establishments are also exempt, so you won’t be expected to pay five cents at the drive-through window or your local pizza shop.

So who’s getting the money?

The money goes to the stores, not Suffolk County.

However, the county could still benefit. Legislators hope that fewer bags means less debris that must be cleaned up from waterways and clogged storm drains.

How will this help the environment?

Advocates say the law will reduce plastic bag consumption and reduce the number of bags that end up in waterways. Plastic bags never truly biodegrade, instead producing plastic pellets in the water supply or leaking toxins into the ground.

Lesser demand for bags also means fewer bags will be created in the future. Both paper and plastic bags require fossil fuels and large amounts of resources to create.

“Reducing litter, marine pollution and saving our oceans are worth changing our habits for,” Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, told Newsday in December.

Initial findings suggest that bag fees and bans are a promising way to address pollution, according to Scientific American.