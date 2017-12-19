Suffolk District Attorney-elect Tim Sini is seeking legislative approval to get around a county residency requirement and hire assistant district attorneys and detective investigators who live in Nassau County and New York City.

The surprise emergency resolution put forward by County Executive Steve Bellone, was hung on the door outside the legislative auditorium Tuesday shortly before the county legislature’s lunch break.

Currently, a condition of employment in the Suffolk DA’s office is that the employee be a county resident at the time he or she starts work.

The emergency resolution includes 14 separate job titles, including supervisory prosecutors, detective investigators, an assistant to the district attorney and the lowest prosecutor title — assistant district attorney. The DA’s office has 190 assistant district attorneys of all levels and 35 detective investigators.

“It is imperative that the Suffolk County District Attoney is able to recruit competent professional . . . and remain competitive with other prosecutors’ offices in the region,” according to Bellone’s resolution. “It is crucial that the District Attorney be able to recruit such talent particularly in light of the current crisis stemming from the indictment of former District Attorney Thomas Spota . . . ”

Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman said the resolution was intended to include only supervisory personnel. He said the administration intended to eliminate the two lowest job titles from the list.

However, Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Amityville) said Legislative Counsel George Nolan informed him the measure seeks authority to go outside to hire for all assistant DA jobs.

Neither Sini nor a spokesman for Bellone could be reached for immediate comment.

Gregory said he spoke Monday night to Sini who initially indicated he wanted the power to hire from outside for all prosecutors, but after their conversation agreed to submit a resolution covering only supervisory titles.

“Maybe there was some miscommunication,” said Gregory. He said several Democratic lawyers expressed concern about outside hiring in a majority caucus Monday afternoon.

Legis. Kevin McCaffrey of Lindenhurst, the GOP caucus leader, said the caucus favors having the resolution go through the legislature’s committee system so it can be fully discussed and debated. He said there are 8,000 lawyers in Suffolk who could be hired for the DA’s office.

McCaffrey also said he would be more inclined to back a rule that might allow a temporay residency exemption for a year to allow hires to move in. “I’m not sure we want to have a DA staff coming predominantly from Brooklyn or Manhattan,” he said.