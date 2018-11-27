This infant was in a bit of a rush.

A healthy boy arrived five minutes after his parents called 911 from home to report his mother was having continuous contractions, officials said on Tuesday.

The dispatcher, Stacey Scheiner, who has worked with the county’s Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services for the past 20 years, got the call at 9:22 a.m. and coached Mom and Dad through the birth, officials said.

A responder from Mastic Beach Ambulance arrived as the infant was delivered at 9:27 a.m., the department said in a statement. They confirmed his health, and transported him to Stony Brook University Hospital.

This is the third time Scheiner, a former volunteer EMT, has helped parents through a home birth, equipped with just a telephone.

Suffolk Fire Rescue handles about 300,000 emergencies every year, including about half a dozen babies, the department said.

All dispatchers must meet the minimum training for emergency medical technicians – and many are advanced life support providers.