Thomas Valva mom opposes Suffolk inspector general bill

The mother of Thomas Valva, the 8-year-old boy who died after authorities say he was forced to sleep in a freezing garage, asked Suffolk County legislators Tuesday to remove her son's name from a bill she said wouldn't “bring the necessary changes.”

Justyna Zubko-Valva spoke out against The Thomas Valva Act, which would create an inspector general’s office to investigate allegations of misconduct, mismanagement and corruption in county government.

An inspector general’s office would be too similar to agencies that ignored her “crying for help” and "completely failed in protecting my son," Zubko-Valva told legislators in Riverhead.

“Please do not put my son’s name on the act because I am opposed to it and don’t agree with it,” Zubko-Valva said.

Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), co-sponsor of the bill with Legis. Anthony Piccirillo (R-Holtsville), said he will remove Thomas’ name. Trotta has said an inspector general could evaluate how Child Protective Services is run.

"I truly in my heart think this bill is necessary, whether named after him or not," Trotta said.

Trotta said he asked Zubko-Valva’s permission before naming the bill. A text exchange shows Zubko-Valva agreed to let Thomas’ name be used for a “law protecting children from the abuse.”

Zubko-Valva said in an interview after her testimony that she would support naming a bill after Thomas if it were to mandate that Child Protective Services caseworkers and attorneys who represent children in Family Court wear body cameras.

Several Suffolk County residents spoke in support of the inspector general bill in a public hearing Tuesday afternoon,.

“We have to stop allowing county agencies to investigate themselves,” said Jorge Rosario, the former Children’s Law Bureau chief for the Suffolk Legal Aid Society.

County Executive Steve Bellone would not sign the bill if it were to pass, spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle said last week.

Thomas died Jan. 17 from hypothermia after prosecutors say his father, Michael Valva, and his fiance Angela Pollina forced the boy and his older brother Anthony, 10, to spend a frigid night in the unheated garage of their Center Moriches home.

Valva and Pollina have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Zubko-Valva, who regained custody of her other two sons after Thomas’ death, also asked legislators to end CPS monitoring of her children.

Also Tuesday, legislators approved Rosalie Drago to become Suffolk’s first-ever female labor commissioner. Drago, 47, of Greenlawn, served as Long Island regional director of the nonprofit Workforce Development Institute, which works to identify workforce trends and challenges.

Drago will make $175,288 a year, the same as former labor commissioner Frank Nardelli, who stepped down last month.

Joe Brown, formerly Long Island regional director for the state Department of Transportation, was approved as county Department of Public Works commissioner. Brown will be paid $200,000 a year, $16,804 more than predecessor Gil Anderson, who left in 2018.

Legislators also failed to override a veto of a bill to give the county legislature another member on the waiver committee, which can approve contracts of less than $25,000 without a competitive bidding process. The committee has two members appointed by the county executive and one named by the legislature.

Bellone, who vetoed an identical bill two years ago, said procurement is an administrative function, not a legislative one, and that the legislature is already represented on the board.

Lawmakers voted 11-6 to override, but 12 votes were needed.