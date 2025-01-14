Suffolk County Police Officer Brendon Gallagher, who was critically injured in a crash, is off life support and in fair condition, officials say

The Suffolk County police officer who was critically injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway earlier this month has been upgraded from serious to fair condition at Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said Tuesday.

Brendon Gallagher, 30, was taken off a ventilator on Monday and is breathing on his own, according to Dr. James Vosswinkel, chief of trauma surgery at Stony Brook, but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

"He does have a long road ahead of him and multiple hurdles to overcome as he continues to heal," said Vosswinkel, who is also the Suffolk County Police Department’s chief surgeon. "But I am pleased that Brendon has been able to come off the ventilator."

Gallagher, a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Afghanistan, suffered severe trauma after a suspect knocked his police vehicle off the expressway in Brentwood on Jan. 5, police said.

The vehicle hit a tree and overturned, trapping Gallagher in the twisted wreckage for more than 30 minutes. Gallagher’s aorta was slashed, resulting in a tremendous loss of blood. His lungs were injured and his abdominal wall was lacerated through the skin and muscle following the crash, said Vosswinkel, who described Gallagher as a strong, tough-minded person.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We are extremely encouraged to hear Officer Brendon Gallagher’s condition has been upgraded," Suffolk Acting Police Commissioner Robert Waring said. "While this is welcome news, we know he has a long road ahead. Officer Gallagher is resilient and has already proven he has the determination to beat the odds."

It was the second time Gallagher was injured during his three-year tenure with the Suffolk County Police Department. Gallagher was stabbed during a confrontation with a Medford man in December 2022. Gallagher’s partner, Raymond Stock, was also injured during the attack.

Gallagher’s immediate family, as well as Suffolk police officers, have been at his bedside 24/7 since the crash, Vosswinkel said.

"Our prayers have been answered and he is improving in a positive direction," said Lou Civello, the president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents police officers. "We were very close to losing him. The fact that he is breathing on his own is nothing short of a miracle."

Cody Fisher, 29, of Brentwood, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful fleeing, reckless driving and driving while ability impaired by drugs in connection with the crash. Fisher pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Jan. 6 in Central Islip. Suffolk District Judge Steven Weissbard set bail at $1 million cash and $2 million bond.

Fisher is scheduled to return to court on Friday in Riverhead, according to online court records.

Gallagher is a member of the department’s Street Takeover Task Force, created last year to combat illegal street racing. Police said Gallagher was on a traffic stop just after 6 p.m. near Exit 55 on the westbound portion of the expressway when a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Fisher sped by at 95 to 100 mph, police said.

Gallagher followed Fisher, pulling behind the Mustang and activating his sirens and lights, officials said. Fisher accelerated, and the Mustang fishtailed, striking Gallagher’s vehicle, police said.

Fisher almost struck another vehicle while changing lanes, and then overcorrected, sideswiping the driver’s side of Gallagher’s SUV and forcing it off the road, the police said. The police vehicle went off the road, where it hit a tree and overturned.