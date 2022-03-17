Suffolk police are investigating the thefts of five cars parked outside Hauppauge residences early Thursday, all unlocked and with key fobs inside, authorities said.

The makes and models of the cars were not immediately known.

The cars were stolen between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. at residences on Bezel Lane, Maureen Drive, Sandra Drive, Steven Place, according to police.

Investigators are looking into whether the thefts are connected to three overnight car break-ins in the area where items were stolen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Stolen vehicles have gone down in Suffolk and Nassau county in 2021. Police in both counties have previously said victims who leave doors unlocked and key fobs inside have contributed to thefts.

In 2021, vehicle theft was down 6.2% in Suffolk, then-Acting Police Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis said.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said vehicle thefts were down 7.1% in Nassau last year.