Two Suffolk police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night in North Bellport in an on-duty crash with another vehicle, authorities said.

The officers were treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for their injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at Long Island Community Hospital for injuries that were also considered non-life-threatening, police said. The identities of the officers and the other driver were not released.

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. on County Route 101 near Harrison Avenue, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.