Suffolk police on Friday helped round up a trio of pigs that had escaped from a trailer and leapt into eastbound traffic on Sunrise Highway between Sayville and Bohemia, officials said.

Five Fifth Precinct officers and two sergeants canvassed the busy stretch of highway to help collect the animals, which were being transported to a rescue site shortly before 11:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police said Fifth Precinct Sgt. Theodore Martinez was driving a marked cruiser east on Sunrise Highway when he spotted a pig on the side of the road. He then pulled over a motorist who was driving a Hummer with an attached trailer holding another pig that had its gate open.

The motorist, police said, explained she was transporting four pigs to Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue in East Quogue and she didn't realize that three of them had gotten out.

Martinez, Sgt. Peter Hansen and Officers Michael Sheehan, Brian Drew, John Jantzen, Patrick O’Callaghan and Alison Hall helped catch the pigs along with employees of the Sayville Animal Hospital and Town of Islip employees, police said.

Police said the pigs did not appear to be hurt and were taken to the rescue center for evaluation.