The bidders all wanted great deals, whether they were looking for everyday wheels or a holiday gift for a loved one, at the Suffolk County Police Department's vehicle auction on Saturday.

Roughly 120 cars were up for auction at the police impound yard in Westhampton, where more than 60 eager buyers were ready to spend money on sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks and vans, among other vehicles.

The biggest sale of the day, according to police impound officials, was a 2014 Jeep 4x4 that sold for $15,000. Darek Mikucki, 53, of Riverhead, was the winning bidder of the vehicle that will be a holiday surprise for his wife, Bozena Mikucki.

“She’s always been thinking about a Jeep, so I think she’ll be very happy with it,” said Darek Mikucki.

Patryk Mikucki, 26, of Riverhead, suggested that his father should visit the auction site.

Having been to several vehicle auctions before, Patryk Mikucki said he had learned a few tips on how to spot a good car. He said he had learned the warning signs — avoid cars with no fluids in them, check the engine’s condition, and look for major rust on the vehicle.

The Jeep his father bought, while it needed a few minor repairs, was a great buy, Patryk Mikucki said. “Market value for a car like this is usually around $21,000, so it’s a pretty good deal,” he said.

Michael Kutsuk, a Riverhead resident, also had decided to purchase a car as a present for his 16-year-old son Roman Kutsuk.

Roman said he was excited about what will be his first car, a blue BMW 750Li, which he will use to get to work and school.

Other people at the auction were simply looking to replace their car. That is what attracted Mike Thompson, 58, of Coram, to his prize, a Hyundai Santa Fe which he won for a $400 bid.

“My old car was pretty beat up,” said Thompson, who was looking for a car that would last for awhile. “If it works out, then it works out. I just want something to get around.”