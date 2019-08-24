TODAY'S PAPER
Jake Polito, 13, of East Patchogue, and his
Snapper Derby offer kids competition and fun on Fire Island

On Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 28 children ages 7 to 14 competed against one another to fish for snappers around Fire Island National Seashore during the 10th Seashore Snapper Derby at Sailors Haven. Children and their parents competed from morning to midafternoon to see who would catch the largest fish for their age group.

