Three Wyandanch men have been arrested and charged with running illegal dog breeding and training facilities that a state official described as “prisons of torture.”

The facilities, run under the guise of being dog kennels, were actually part of a sophisticated dog fighting network, state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said Thursday outside the Babylon Town animal shelter in West Babylon.

The men — Richard Davis, 34, Martin Newkirk, 49, and Taikeem Wheeler, 26 — each were charged with multiple felonies that carry a maximum penalty of up to 4 years in prison.

Schneiderman, joined by Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, said the arrests came as part of a monthslong investigation dubbed “Operation Bloodline.” The investigation led to the execution of search warrants at two Wyandanch facilities, the Roll Right Kennel at 38 Birch St. and the Rise ‘n’ Shine Kennel at 135 Irving Ave.

All three kennels “actually served as staging ground(s) for the dogfighting ring,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

The operation led to the rescue of 36 pit bull terriers, more than half of which are puppies.

The dogs were found with untreated wounds, including a broken leg, living in filthy conditions and tethered by heavy chains. Some were in weighted vests and investigators found heavy sticks and a treadmill used to train them. Two of the dogs had to be euthanized due to the extent of the abuse, Schneiderman said.

He said 14 pit bulls were rescued from Davis’ home, 20 from Newkirk’s home and two from Wheeler’s home.

“This was truly a chamber of horrors for these dogs,” Schneiderman said.

The dogs are being cared for by the ASPCA, which hopes to eventually get them adopted.

With William Murphy