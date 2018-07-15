$82G will help mark Walt Whitman’s 200th

Just in time for the 200th birthday of Walt Whitman next year, keepers of his birthplace museum have been awarded $82,000 for renovations and money for festivities.

The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation recently awarded the money to the Walt Whitman Birthplace Association.

Cynthia Shor, Walt Whitman Birthplace Association executive director, says the money will go toward refurbishing the Interpretive Center exhibit and to execute 2019 programming in celebration of Whitman’s bicentennial birthday.

“We are grateful and appreciative of the Gardiner Foundation which gives us major support with this grant for our Bicentennial historic celebrations in 2019,” Shor said in a news release.

The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation supports the study of New York State history.

Whitman was born on May 31, 1819, at 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd. in Huntington Station, now the location of the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic site. The Walt Whitman Birthplace Association was established in 1949 to steward Whitman’s legacy.

The interpretive center was built in 1999 to provide a location for exhibits, which were originally housed on the second floor of Whitman’s birthplace.

The restoration will refresh the panels that have been bleached by light and will add a new panel describing Whitman’s schoolteaching years on Long Island, the news release said.

For more information on this project and to learn how to make a contribution, call the association at 631-427-5240, ext. 111, or go to waltwhitman.org.