911 emergency call system down in Suffolk

The 911 emergency call system is down in Suffolk County early Tuesday morning, but Suffolk police said their backup system is working and they are able to take 911 calls.

Nassau County is not affected, Nassau police said.

Many East End police departments are also experiencing 911 call system issues and are urging residents to call alternate numbers, though Suffolk police said they also can relay information from 911 callers to those departments outside their jurisdiction.

Fire officials in Suffolk said the same parameters apply to fire rescue calls.

Police in Riverhead are asking anyone in their jurisdiction to call 631-727-3200, ext. 352 or 602.

Police in Southampton Town are asking residents to call 631-702-2273 or 631-702-2223.

These emergency numbers will handle emergency calls until the system is restored.

Officials believe the issue involves some sort of programming glitch and said the problem began early Tuesday, but could not immediately detail an exact cause or time.