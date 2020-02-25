One dead in Center Moriches crash, police say

A single-car crash claimed the life of a driver early Tuesday morning in Center Moriches, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash occurred on Brookfield Avenue south of Frowein Road and was reported in a 911 call at 7:09 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the driver was headed south in a 2000 Lincoln when he lost control of the car, struck residential mailboxes and crashed into a tree.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from that scene shows Seventh Squad detectives conducting an accident investigation not far from the railroad crossing on Brookfield Avenue.

Check back for updates on this developing story.