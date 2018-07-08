Police are investigating a multivehicle crash that closed part of Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton, with the closure expected to last several hours, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Springs Fireplace Road near Cedar Ridge Drive, East Hampton Town police said.

The roadway is closed between Copeces Lane and Harbor Boulevard and could remain shut until at least 9:30 p.m., police said.

Information on potential injuries was not immediately available.