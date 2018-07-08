TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
69° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Multivehicle crash closes road in East Hampton, police say

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com
Print

Police are investigating a multivehicle crash that closed part of Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton, with the closure expected to last several hours, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Springs Fireplace Road near Cedar Ridge Drive, East Hampton Town police said.

The roadway is closed between Copeces Lane and Harbor Boulevard and could remain shut until at least 9:30 p.m., police said.

Information on potential injuries was not immediately available.

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Brenten Biber, 32, of Huntington Station, was charged Cops: Man who ran red light charged with DWI
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon listens to a Nixon: 'We're at a terrible moment' in our history
Henry Farahani, of Huntington, a member of the Ton of bay cleanup debris includes iPad, inflatable pool
Police at the scene of a crash on Police: LIer, Staten Island father and son killed in crash
Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the FTC to Schumer warns of resales of damaged ‘hurricane cars’
Vietnam veterans James Brown, left, 71, of Wyandanch, Nursing home seeing influx of Vietnam vets