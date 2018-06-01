A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Farmingdale Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. on eastbound Route 109, just west of the Southern State Parkway, police said. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Eastbound Route 109 has been shut down between Route 110 and just east of Seversky Road, police said. Other details were not immediately available as investigators gathered information.