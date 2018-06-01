TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
67° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rte. 109 in Farmingdale, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Farmingdale Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. on eastbound Route 109, just west of the Southern State Parkway, police said. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Eastbound Route 109 has been shut down between Route 110 and just east of Seversky Road, police said. Other details were not immediately available as investigators gathered information.

Latest Long Island News

Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Weinstein
Linda and Edward Mangano outside federal court in Prosecutors intend to retry Mangano case
Lee Moser pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding five DA: Contractor pleads guilty in Sandy fraud
Rates of fatal and nonfatal opiod overdoses dropped Officials: Opioid overdoses in Suffolk drop 38%
A shopper dashes to her car at the Forecast: Chance of rain for weekend
Bernadino Jocon, 29, of Hempstead was arrested Thursday Police: Man charged in fire that destroyed home