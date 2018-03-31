Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash with multiple injuries on the Long Island Expressway in Shirley on Saturday afternoon, police and ambulance officials said.

The multicar crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Exit 68, police said, and it shut down the LIE in both directions, officials said. The crash involved a pickup truck, a minivan and a motorcycle.

As many as ten people are injured with several in critical condition, according to Stephen Sherlock, chief of the Shirley Community Ambulance Company, who said he had spoken to the ambulance crew on the scene. Two people have been airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

All lanes were closed around 3:55 p.m., and were expected to remain closed for about four hours, the state Department of Transportation said in an email alert.

Investigators are now at the scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.

The same stretch of the expressway was the site of a three-car accident in August 2016 that killed five people and injured six others.

That accident began when a car traveling east between Exit 68 and Exit 69 near Manorville apparently lost control, crossed the grass median, shot into the air and crashed into two oncoming westbound vehicles, Newsday reported previously.

The crash stopped traffic in both directions on the expressway for around eight hours. Its victims included a Suffolk County political aide, an 81-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy.

— With Jesse Coburn

Check back for updates on this developing story.