An Aquebogue man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a truck while standing on his employer’s property, Riverhead Town police said.

George Scott, 35, died at the scene of the 1 p.m. crash at the site of Peconic Propane at 3947 Middle Country Rd. in Calverton, police said in a news release.

Police said Scot was struck by a 2015 International Harvester tank truck that was being operated by another employee of the company.

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverhead police detectives, the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, the New York State Police Motor Carrier Unit and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating, police said.

Officials at Peconic Propane could not be reached for comment.

No charges have been filed and no criminality is suspected, police said.