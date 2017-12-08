Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles Friday evening in separate incidents about an hour apart, Suffolk police said.

In the first, a person was seriously injured after being hit shortly before 5 p.m. in North Amityville on Broadway, police said. Northbound lanes have been shut down between North and South drives.

In the other collision, a pedestrian was hit at 5:55 p.m. on Deer Park Avenue near Turner Avenue in North Babylon, police said. Southbound lanes have been closed to traffic, police said.

Other details were not immediately available.