Suffolk cops: Pedestrians struck by vehicles in separate accidents

The Amityville Fire and Police Departments and Suffolk

The Amityville Fire and Police Departments and Suffolk County Police responded to a pedestrian struck on Route 110 near Locust Drive, Friday evening December 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles Friday evening in separate incidents about an hour apart, Suffolk police said.

In the first, a person was seriously injured after being hit shortly before 5 p.m. in North Amityville on Broadway, police said. Northbound lanes have been shut down between North and South drives.

In the other collision, a pedestrian was hit at 5:55 p.m. on Deer Park Avenue near Turner Avenue in North Babylon, police said. Southbound lanes have been closed to traffic, police said.

Other details were not immediately available.

