One pedestrian was killed and a second seriously injured after both were struck by vehicles in separate incidents about an hour apart Friday night, Suffolk police said.

Vincent Sepe, 65, of West Islip, was trying to cross Route 231 at Hunter Avenue in North Babylon when he was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Philip Laflower about 5:50 p.m., police said.

Sepe was taken by North Babylon Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Laflower, 38, also of West Islip, remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

First Precinct detectives impounded the Tahoe for a safety check and are continuing the investigation, officials said.

In the other accident, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit just before 5 p.m. in North Amityville on Broadway near Locust Drive, police said.

Other details about the accident were not available Saturday morning.