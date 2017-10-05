Actor Robert De Niro is seeking to tear down and rebuild his Montauk beach house because of cracks in the foundation and the home’s “poor structural condition,” his representative recently said.

De Niro has applied for a natural resources special permit from the East Hampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals to demolish his 2,278-square-foot house on Old Montauk Highway and replace it with a slightly larger 2,554-square-foot residence.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Because the house in the Hither Hills section of Montauk was built in the 1950s before zoning laws were enacted, De Niro needs setback variances of 70 and 75 feet from the base of a bluff to rebuild in the same footprint of the current foundation, which is “not really stable anymore,” attorney Richard Whelan said.

“The replacement of the house is necessary,” Whelan said at a Sep. 26 public hearing.

De Niro sat in the audience as his representatives presented to the board, but he did not speak publicly during the meeting.

His application comes nearly 20 years after De Niro unsuccessfully sued the town in 1998 following the zoning board’s decision to deny his plan to add more than 4,000 square feet onto the house.