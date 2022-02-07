A proposed affordable housing project in the Cutchogue hamlet of Southold appears to be gaining traction despite the town supervisor’s concerns that residents may not get first priority to be housed there.

Jericho-based developer Georgica Green Ventures and Vancouver, Washington-based affordable housing development company The Housing Initiatives LLC are proposing "Cutchogue Woods," a 24-unit rental housing project on Middle Road. The proposed development would need a rezoning prior to approval.

The units with 48 parking spaces would consist of 400-to-550-square foot studios, 600-to-725-square foot one-bedroom units, 750-to-950- square foot two-bedroom units and 900-to-1,150-square foot three-bedroom townhomes, according to the proposal submitted by Georgica Green Ventures. The developer also is anticipating the affordability tiers of renters — who would be chosen by a lottery — to be between 60 to 100% Area Median Income to "best serve the local population."

"I think that just like the South Fork, there’s a real demand and I think we can do something here that is quite beautiful and something that the town can be proud of," David Gallo, president of Georgica Green Ventures, told Newsday on Thursday.

Most of the town board members favored moving forward with the proposal at the Feb. 1 work session.

"I think we’re leaving an opportunity on the table if we wipe out exploring any projects like this, because ultimately, you’re advocating for self-funded projects only," said Town Councilman Greg Doroski, adding there was a "real need in this community" for affordable housing.

However, Supervisor Scott Russell told Newsday since the development will likely be federal- or state-funded in part, the guidelines for receiving the funds would not allow prioritizing Southold residents. Financing is anticipated through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal low-income housing tax credit program, Georgica Green's report states.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Why would we support the construction of affordable housing in Southold when ultimately there’s no guarantee that residents aren’t going to get much of that housing?" Russell said Thursday.

Russell said he prefers future affordable housing developments be funded privately so projects would not be bound to guidelines.

Gallo said his company has built two similar East End affordable housing developments that had a "significant amount" of its inhabitants living in the community. The 28-unit Sandy Hollow Cove in Southampton had 74% of its occupants living in town and the 37-unit Gansett Meadow in East Hampton had 86% of its inhabitants living locally.

Developers are scheduled to return before the board later this month with more project details.