Long Island

Southold supervisor says in annual speech that affordable housing is 'crisis' in the town

Scott Russell acknowledged progress has been made but says much more is required in State of the Town speech that also touched on code enforcement, road improvements.

Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said sewer infrastructure

Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said sewer infrastructure is among the challenges to offering more affordable housing options for residents.   Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Jean-Paul Salamanca
Creating more affordable housing options, road improvements and expanding code enforcement were among the goals Southold Supervisor Scott Russell set for 2019 in his State of the Town address Wednesday at Town Hall.

Russell said he was seeking to create 50 additional affordable apartments or units in Southold within the next three years. This would be in addition to the 50 affordable apartments — a goal Russell set in 2016 — that are expected to be created with the Vineyard View complex, which will start construction this year.

However, Russell said those units were “only a small portion of addressing the critical need that is affordable housing. It is a crisis in Southold Town.”

Russell said some of the challenges that face affordable housing include the lack of infrastructure such as sewer systems, which the supervisor said makes it difficult for developers to achieve the density they need to make affordable housing developments economically viable.

As one way to tackle that issue, Russell said Southold would continue participating with the New York State Department of Health to expand the use of alternative waste treatment systems.

