Southampton African American Museum set to open on Juneteenth after many delays

The future home of the Southampton African American

The future home of the Southampton African American Museum in Southampton on June 20, 2018. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Vera Chinese
The long-awaited Southampton African American Museum is now complete and a grand opening has been set in time for Juneteenth, the June 19 state holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in America.

The former barber shop and beauty parlor on N. Sea Road will become a rotating art and photo gallery, research center and community facility. Museum director Brenda Simmons has said the space would be a way to honor the contributions of Black village residents like Randy Conquest and her aunt, Evelyn Baxter, who owned the barber shop and beauty parlor, respectively.

The building is owned by the town and Southampton Village, while the surrounding property is owned by the village. The project had been delayed in the past in part because of substandard work by a Southampton Town contractor.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for June 18 at 6 p.m.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

