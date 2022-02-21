Stony Brook paramedic, EMT to join North Amityville Fire Co. to help fill service gap

The Town of Babylon has entered into an agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital to have the hospital supply North Amityville Fire Co. Inc with a staffed ambulance while the company transitions back to answering emergency calls.

Stony Brook will have a paramedic and EMT stationed at the North Amityville firehouse 24 hours a day, seven days a week at no cost, said Gerard Gigante, the town’s commissioner of public safety.

"It’s going to fill the gap in service until North Amityville can get their program up and running," he said.

In a statement, Stony Brook officials acknowledged the agreement but did not confirm the specifics.

"We are pleased that the Babylon Town Board authorized the Supervisor to enter into an agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital to serve the residents of North Amityville," said Margaret McGovern, vice president of Health System Clinical Programs and Strategy for Stony Brook Medicine. "We look forward to working out the details."

The town notified North Amityville Fire on Jan. 7 that it would no longer contract with them and would instead direct emergency calls to neighboring departments. Town officials became concerned when response times grew to as long as an hour as North Amityville struggled with internal accusations of financial mismanagement, harassment and violence amid a mass purge of volunteers by board members.

North Amityville membership has since removed several board members, reinstated those volunteers cut from the roster and agreed to have the town install a receivership with oversight of finances and operations headed by FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb. The town will hold a March 1 public hearing to reinstate the North Amityville contract.

Gigante said as many as 95% of emergency calls are for EMS, and most fire departments have paid EMTs and a paramedic on hand for at least two shifts a day, something North Amityville has struggled to implement.

The Stony Brook crew will be able to provide Advanced Life Support (ALS), which —unlike the Basic Life Support (BLS) that North Amityville provides — allows for cardiac monitoring, intravenous medications and other higher-level care.

North Amityville Fire Chief Thomas Nelson said he welcomes the help as the company seeks to regain ALS certification. He said the company just hired four EMTs and rehired paramedic and EMT supervisor Emerson Sanchez, who quit last year over staffing requests and medicine orders not getting board approval.

Before it takes effect, the arrangement with Stony Brook must be presented to the Suffolk Regional EMS Council for approval on March 8. The agreement will be open-ended, Gigante said.

"There’s a need for it and I don’t think that need is going to dissipate any time soon," he said.