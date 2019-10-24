Amityville officials will hold a public hearing on Oct. 28 on a proposal to restrict short-term rentals, such as those listed with AirBnB, after receiving complaints from neighbors of a rented house.

The proposed restrictions would be the first time the village has included short-term rentals — defined as those under 30 days — in its code. Mayor Dennis Siry said the village has received numerous complaints this year about one short-term rental, such as overflowing garbage cans and cars parked on the front lawn.

“We said, 'Let’s be proactive and add this to the code before it becomes a big problem,' ” he said.

Several municipalities, including Huntington and Hempstead towns, have sought to regulate or even ban short-term rentals in recent years, as the number of Long Island homeowners listing rooms and homes on sites such as AirBnB has climbed. Newsday previously reported that according to AirBnB’s data, last year more than 4,100 Long Island hosts had about 139,000 guests, earning almost $50 million.