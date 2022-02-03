East Hampton Town should reconsider its plan to temporarily close its Wainscott airport and reopen it as a private facility, as the process could bring unintended consequences and take much longer than local officials planned, a representative of the Federal Aviation Administration told town officials Wednesday.

Last month, Supervisor Peter Von Scoyoc announced a plan to close the airport on Feb. 28 and reopen it as a private facility on March 4, with new restrictions in place as a means of addressing years of noise, safety and environmental complaints from residents.

In a three-page letter to Van Scoyoc, the FAA outlined all the steps needed to complete the transition process and said it could take up to two years to fully reopen — much longer than the town’s proposed four-day timeline.

"In summary, once the airport is deactivated, it could not immediately return to its prior operating status," FAA Regional Administrator Marie T. Kennington-Gardiner wrote in the letter dated Feb. 2. "While FAA will endeavor to expedite its processes, you should be aware that, it may take approximately two (2) years to restore the current capability to the airport if it is deactivated depending on any potential environmental analyses."

Van Scoyoc could not immediately be reached for comment.

The town, which was unsuccessful in previous attempts to regulate the airport, was legally permitted to shutter the facility after mandates tied to federal grants expired in September. A new facility with a "prior permission required" model for takeoffs and landings was presented as a compromise between those who want the airport closed permanently and pilots and their advocates who oppose that.

What exactly would be allowed at the airport in those two years was not immediately clear from the letter. The FAA said if some procedure changes were required, the airport might have to operate as a Visual Flight Rules-only facility this summer, meaning pilots could not use instrumentation and could only fly in clear skies.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We noted that this might not be the outcome you seek or desire and, if so, suggested that you reconsider the deactivation strategy," Kennington-Gardiner wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.