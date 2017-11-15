Alec Baldwin is no longer donating half of a recent legal settlement to help rebuild the fire-ravaged Sag Harbor Cinema, his foundation posted on Twitter Tuesday.

The Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation said it “will instead donate to another East End arts-related charity,” one day after Baldwin told The New Yorker magazine in a story published online Monday that the cinema would benefit from his seven-figure settlement with the Mary Boone Gallery in Manhattan.

Baldwin and the gallery recently settled a lawsuit in which the actor said he was sold a copy of a painting by artist Ross Bleckner instead of the original. Boone has disputed the allegation.

Eight hours after announcing the change on Twitter without explaining why, foundation officials said they wanted to clarify their position on Sag Harbor Cinema.

“Our foundation supports that effort and believes they will do important work in the community,” according to a post on the foundation’s Twitter account.

The Sag Harbor Cinema was one of five Main Street buildings damaged in a December fire. The nonprofit Sag Harbor Partnership is seeking to purchase the property from longtime owner Gerard Mallow for $8 million by the end of this year before restoring it for up to another $5 million.

“The Partnership was never informed of, or received a financial commitment from him or his foundation,” officials with the nonprofit said of Baldwin in a statement Wednesday. “We truly admire Alec and Hilaria’s generosity to the arts on the East End, and we are incredibly grateful to all who have been so supportive of our efforts.”

The Sag Harbor Partnership said it has already raised $6.45 million since launching a fundraising campaign in April and is “on track to hitting our goal next month.”