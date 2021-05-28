Suffolk County health officials Friday warned residents not to swim or walk in water at Lake Agawam in Southampton and Wainscott Pond in East Hampton after discovering blue-green algae.

Known as cyanobacteria blooms, the blooms can harm people, animals and the environment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The blooms were discovered by Stony Brook University, which sampled the water, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services said in a statement.

"Due to these findings, health officials ask residents not to use or swim or wade in these waters and to keep their children and pets away from the area," health officials said, adding that contact with waters that appear scummy or discolored should be avoided. "Seek medical attention if any of the following symptoms occur after contact: nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation; or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties."

The bloom is the first recorded one of the year, county health spokeswoman Grace Kelly-McGovern said.

To report suspected blue-green algae bloom at a body of water that contains a county permitted bathing beach, contact the county health services’ office of ecology at 631-852-5760 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or by email at any time at scdhsweb@suffolkcountyny.gov