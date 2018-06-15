TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Algae make Maratooka Lake in Mattituck off-limits

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

Suffolk County health officials advised residents on Friday to avoid contact with water in Maratooka Lake in Mattituck due to the presence of blue-green algae.

Children and pets also should be kept clear, officials said.

That goes also for Mill Pond in Water Mill, Agawam Lake in Southampton, Roth Pond at SUNY Stony Brook and Lake Ronkonkoma, where blue-green algae, also known as a cyanobacteria bloom, continue to be present, officials said.

Naturally found in low numbers in lakes and streams, blue-green algae “can become abundant, forming blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red,” health officials said. The organisms can also create scum floating on the surface or cause water to assume a “paintlike appearance.”

Residents who come in contact with the water should wash it off immediately with clean water. Residents should get medical attention if any of these symptoms occur: nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation; or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties, according to the county news release. If symptoms develop, residents should contact the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

Latest Long Island News

Matthew Dufner, left, Ryan Gill and Gavin Volckmann, The U.S. Open, from a base under the stars
Kenneth Chenault, a member of the class of Business leader returns to give HS grad speech
East Meadow firefighter Paul Kosiba, left, and Nassau Barbecue grilling is an art. Get it right
The district attorney says that this unoccupied home DA: Suffolk cop suspended after arson arrest
Brookhaven Town absorbed the Village of Mastic Beach Town wins $20M prize for consolidation efforts
Anaisa Reidel, 4, with a portrait of her Deployed dads celebrate Father’s Day from afar