A Suffolk County judge has dismissed a criminal indictment against a Suffolk police officer accused of falsely claiming in a police report that a suspected car thief resisted arrest during an encounter last year that was captured on body camera video and showed officers striking the suspect, according to a court order released Wednesday.

Suffolk County Judge Timothy P. Mazzei wrote in a one-page order last month that the defense attorney for Suffolk Police Officer Matthew Cameron requested a reduction in charges or the dismissal of the indictment "based upon an inspection of the grand jury minutes."

"The court has examined the minutes of the grand jury presentation in camera and it is the determination of the court that the evidence presented in this proceeding was not legally sufficient to support the charge contained in the indictment," Mazzei wrote in the order, which was made public Wednesday.

Cameron, 33, of Commack, was indicted last December on a single misdemeanor charge of second-degree offering a false instrument for filing in connection with the Feb. 23 arrest in Port Jefferson of Christopher Cruz, of Long Beach. Cameron pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

"This decision from an experienced judge supports our position that Officer Cameron is innocent," said Cameron’s defense attorney William Petrillo. "There is nothing false in the complaint. Matt is both a phenomenal officer and individual. He’s a tremendous asset to the citizens of Suffolk County and has dedicated his life to serving others."

Cruz’s attorney Frederick K. Brewington said the judge’s citing of the grand jury presentation in dismissing the indictment points to issues with how the DA’s office presented the case.

"My understanding is that it was dismissed on the review of the grand jury presentation, which means the judge’s evaluation was the district attorney’s office did not present a legally sufficient presentation, which means that something’s wrong here," Brewington said. "As we know, Sol Wachtler famously said, ‘A DA can indict a ham sandwich if they want to.’ So I’m really concerned about what this presentation looked like. The real question is – how did the DA present this case and how can there not be an assault charge and charges against the officers who did not intervene and joined into a gang assault?"

Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for new Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney, said in response to whether the office will seek to re-indict Cameron, "We are reviewing the court’s decision."

According to the now-dismissed indictment, Cameron's report was "false in its failure to disclose accurately Christopher Cruz’s conduct in … charging Cruz with the crime of resisting arrest."

Cruz, 30, of Long Beach, pleaded guilty to petit larceny last September after acknowledging before Suffolk District Court Judge Richard Dunne that he had entered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Feb. 23 and drove off without the owner’s permission. Dunne sentenced Cruz to time served.

In June, the judge dropped second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest charges against Cruz, after prosecutors said they were "not sustainable charges."

Body camera footage of Cruz's arrest showed he was handcuffed when an unnamed officer "twice pushed Cruz's face to the side while Cruz was handcuffed and on the ground," the DA's office said. The officer subsequently indicated he was moving Cruz's face to "avoid being spitted on."

It was then that another officer stood Cruz up while holding him by his coat, and Cameron kicked him, prosecutors said. After that, several officers "moved to secure Cruz again," with one officer yelling, "he's fighting again." An officer could also be heard yelling "stop resisting."

The DA's office said the physical encounter, beginning with Cameron's kick and ending with an officer saying "it's done," lasted 12 seconds.

Six days ago, Cruz filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court against Cameron and other officers, alleging they violated his rights when he was punched, kicked and pelted with ethnic slurs by officers.