TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

SPCA: Alligator seized from Ronkonkoma home

The 4-foot-long reptile will be placed with a sanctuary in Massachusetts.

The alligator the Suffolk County SPCA seized Friday,

The alligator the Suffolk County SPCA seized Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, from a Ronkonkoma home. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Suffolk County SPCA said Monday it has seized a 4-foot-long alligator from a Ronkonkoma home.

The seizure on Friday serves as a reminder that owning an exotic reptile might make for a good children’s book like “The House on East 88th Street” about Lyle the crocodile living in a bathtub but in reality it is not a good idea.

“In real life it’s an accident, waiting to happen,” said Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross. “Alligators do not make good pets and are illegal to own without a license.”

And yes, it not only is illegal and unsafe to own an alligator, but crocodiles, too.

“There’s a reason why they’re illegal,” Gross said. “They’re dangerous. Not only could you be bitten, harmed or killed. But, there’s also disease, like salmonella.”

The SPCA said the seizure, which also involved the state Department of Environmental Conservation, occurred after officers were called to the scene by Suffolk County police, who were there on what Gross called “an unrelated matter.” Authorities did not identify the owner or release the location of the home.

The alligator will be placed with a sanctuary in Massachusetts, Gross said.

Gross said the SCPA has held two amnesty day surrender drives within the past year and reminded anyone who owns an illegal reptile that both the SPCA and DEC have a policy that provides amnesty to anyone who calls them proactively to arrange to surrender that illegal pet.

Unfortunately, though, he said, not many owners do that.

In fact, he said, just last year authorities confiscated a 6-foot-long alligator from a yard in Medford.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Officials investigate at the Massapequa Park station where LIRR: Limited service restored after person hit
Riverhead Town Hall on May 23, 2013. Town board debates starting meetings with prayer
A Nesconset man faces a DWI charge after Cops: Man faces DWI charge in head-on crash
Police investigate the early morning stabbings Monday, Dec. ‘Multiple’ people stabbed outside bar, cops say
President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform at 1600: Trump takes aim at FBI after Flynn plea
It will be mostly sunny Monday on Long Forecast: Mostly sunny, high near 50 degrees
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE