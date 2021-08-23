Wyandanch community stunned by fatal shooting of former football star

A former Wyandanch High School football star with NFL dreams was fatally shot early Monday outside his home in the hamlet.

Alonte Shipp, 20, described by Wyandanch principal Paul Sibblies as a young man who "aspired to succeed," was shot at 4:38 a.m. during an altercation with another person, Suffolk police said. Shipp was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Information on the nature of the altercation, or whether police have a possible suspect was not released but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Shipp, a 2018 Wyandanch graduate, had attended Hudson Valley Community College in upstate Troy and planned on returning to the school this week, Sibblies said.

"He was a young man who had dreams," Sibblies said. "He loved football."

Monday night at Wyandanch High School, about 100 former and current students held a vigil for Shipp, according to the principal.

"That shows the love he had in the community," Sibblies said.

Shipp also had NFL-level talent, said Dwight Singleton, his coach at Wyandanch, but his football skills didn't define him.

"He wasn't just an outstanding athlete, he was a magnificent artist," said Singleton, now an assistant football coach at Long Island University. "He was so creative and could draw just about anything. I just hope his legacy could be remembered in a positive light rather than in a negative one."

The buzz on Shipp as a potential football star began earlier than it does for most high schoolers.

As a freshman in 2016, his speed and agility impressed the college scouts at a Ronkonkoma football combine.

"This is really important to me," Shipp told Newsday at the time. "I like getting reps and having scouts looking at me. I just want to get my name out there."

Back then, Singleton heaped praise on the freshman's performance at the Suffolk County High School Football Combine.

"I’m excited about putting him in different formations, different sets, to get him the ball so people can see those skill sets that he highlighted today," Singleton said of Shipp in an interview with Newsday at the combine.

Monday night, the coached recalled how Shipp dazzled at an event usually dominated by upperclassmen.

"There were folks at the … combine who thought he was so good that he was going to play on Sundays — meaning the NFL," Singleton said. "He shined in our football program. He had so much potential. He ran track and he was such a strong runner. He was so quick and elusive as a running back."

Shipp had academic issues at Hudson Valley, his former high school coach said, and struggled with the transition to college, but also had matured during his first year there.

On the Troy school's website, Shipp is listed as a freshman on the football team's 2019 roster.

"His challenge every day was figuring out how to recognize his potential and put himself on a path to success," Singleton said. "He was a very respectful kid, a hard worker. He wanted to go to college. He aspired to make a name for himself and graduate college."

Both Singleton and Sibblies said Shipp was a leader at Wyandanch, respectful, positive and a student athlete well-liked by his peers.

Sibblies said he was struggling to understand the death of a young man with so much potential.

"He was a very good kid, always respectful in school," Sibblies said. "He was well liked. This is such an unfortunate situation."

Suffolk police detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With Keldy Ortiz