Body of swimmer missing two days found in ocean off Amagansett

Town of East Hampton lifeguards and East Hampton

Town of East Hampton lifeguards and East Hampton Volunteer Ocean Rescue members search for a missing swimmer in front of the Windward Shores Ocean Resort in Amagansett on Tuesday. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
The body of a missing swimmer has been found in waters off an Amagansett resort, East Hampton Town Police said Thursday.

Byron Dong Ha Kim, who had been missing since 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, was found in the Atlantic Ocean off the Ocean Vista Resort on Montauk Highway in Amagansett — east of his last known location. The cause of his death remains to be determined.

Police said the 23-year-old went swimming with friends in waters off Windward Shores Ocean Resort in Amagansett.

Witnessed reported the missing man and another man appeared to be struggling as they swam in the surf before both were pulled under the water, police said.

One of the men was removed from the water, regained consciousness and was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Kim, however, never resurfaced and his disappearance led to a multiagency search Tuesday and Wednesday.

Authorities concluded the marine search for the Brooklyn man without finding him Wednesday but said East Hampton's Marine Patrol would continue searching the shoreline.

East Hampton police and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating Kim’s death.

