A new parking lot in downtown Amagansett could be completed in time for summer 2018, nearly two years after East Hampton Town first agreed to build it, officials said recently.

The parking lot would have 43 spaces next to an existing lot of about 140 spots behind the Amagansett Free Library on Main Street, officials said.

While the new lot will be mainly for long-term parking, it will help create more short-term parking for business patrons by freeing up spaces in the existing municipal lot for two-hour parking, officials said.

“I would like to see the board get the parking lot built before next summer,” outgoing Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said at a Dec. 19 work session. “There’s a strong consensus this is going to be a big improvement.”

The East Hampton Town Board initially voted to purchase the 2.7-acre property next to the library for $3 million in September 2016 and turn it into an 80-spot parking lot and provide space for a park.

But the deal was delayed by the death of seller Herbert Field in April, prompting the board to seek to purchase a portion of the original parcel for $1.25 million, Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski said. The sale is expected to close before the end of this year.

“There is still a plan for the park. There are some estate issues to work out for those portions,” Sendlenski said.

Officials do not yet have a cost estimate for construction of the lot, Sendlenski said.