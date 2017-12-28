TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 15° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 15° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Amagansett parking lot to be developed next year, town says

East Hampton Town officials had first agreed to build the lot two years ago, but delays in purchasing the property postponed development, officials said.

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A new parking lot in downtown Amagansett could be completed in time for summer 2018, nearly two years after East Hampton Town first agreed to build it, officials said recently.

The parking lot would have 43 spaces next to an existing lot of about 140 spots behind the Amagansett Free Library on Main Street, officials said.

While the new lot will be mainly for long-term parking, it will help create more short-term parking for business patrons by freeing up spaces in the existing municipal lot for two-hour parking, officials said.

“I would like to see the board get the parking lot built before next summer,” outgoing Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said at a Dec. 19 work session. “There’s a strong consensus this is going to be a big improvement.”

The East Hampton Town Board initially voted to purchase the 2.7-acre property next to the library for $3 million in September 2016 and turn it into an 80-spot parking lot and provide space for a park.

But the deal was delayed by the death of seller Herbert Field in April, prompting the board to seek to purchase a portion of the original parcel for $1.25 million, Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski said. The sale is expected to close before the end of this year.

“There is still a plan for the park. There are some estate issues to work out for those portions,” Sendlenski said.

Officials do not yet have a cost estimate for construction of the lot, Sendlenski said.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump speaks to first responders at 1600: Gallup poll is an ‘Obamanation’ for Trump
LeNeve Zuhoski, 8, of Southold is bundled up Forecast: Weekend snow likely, but only up to 2 inches
A mixed use project is proposed for this Mayor: New downtown development may slow
Guests attending the Long Island Aquarium New Year's 3 New Year’s Eve events for families on LI
A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers
Bernie Sanders campaigns with York City Mayor Bill Sanders to swear in de Blasio Monday
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE