Amazon plans to build a last-mile warehouse in the Long Island Innovation Park in Hauppauge -- an arrival officials said that will create jobs and strengthen the community's tax base.

A company representative and consultants at a Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals hearing Tuesday described plans for a 64,000-square foot facility with space for 186 "sprinter" delivery vans at 49 Wireless Avenue.

Anthony Guardino, a Hauppauge lawyer handling the application, said at the hearing that the warehouse was intended to handle "a surge of online orders...The focus for these facilities is on logistics to ensure delivery happens as quickly as possible."

Amazon has more than 150 last mile facilities across the United States with Long Island being home to at least nine. As online deliveries continue to increase, last mile facilities help get packages to customers’ doorsteps quickly. Two facilities in Bethpage and one each in Carle Place and Shirley-East Yaphank are now operating. A Holbrook location will open this year and a Syosset location is under construction.

Approximately 125 to 130 associates would work at the site, along with 50 to 75 independent drivers. The site would generate 206 trips per day, including deliveries and employee trips, said a traffic engineer, Mike Shepley, of Meriden, CT-based BL Companies.

Another benefit is that the site’s busiest hours will not coincide with area rush hours, Guardino said.

Trucks hauling merchandise would start to arrive after 10 p.m., said Michael Cox, an Amazon senior program manager, with the first shift of Amazon workers starting at 1 a.m. to unload and prep vans for delivery. Most vans would leave the facility between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., laden with packages. A second wave of deliveries, this time by drivers in their personal vehicles, would start after 4 p.m.

Smithtown Planning Department documents did not include information on the project cost or the pay scale, but documents submitted to the Nassau County Industrial Agency in connection with the Syosset warehouse put managers' salaries $60,000. The company hiked its starting wage to $18 per hour and said it planned to hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers nationally, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Terri Alessi-Miceli, president of HIA-LI, the association that represents companies in the industrial park, said in a statement that Amazon's arrival will boost local employment opportunities and strengthen our community’s tax base. Alessi-Miceli said, "With Amazon’s unrivaled reputation for innovation, the company represents an ideal tenant for our venue."

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

The Smithtown application is through a Monroe County limited liability company, FSI DJF3. A commercial builder called FSI, based at the same Monroe address, did not respond to a request for comment.

East Setauket developer Tritec owns the 7.4 acre Wireless Blvd. site and had last year proposed a $125 million mixed-use building with 335 apartments there. Tritec did not respond to a request for comment.

Workers would demolish an existing warehouse and build on its footprint, consultants said Tuesday night.

Requested variances include permission to increase height of a parking garage from 35 to 50 feet, put truck loading docks in the front yard and reduce the number of parking spaces from 251 to 123.

Guardino and BL consultants said Tuesday that the site is in an overlay district permitting taller buildings and that there will be no on-street parking. Landscaping and a berm will mask the loading docks.