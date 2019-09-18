TODAY'S PAPER
Amber Alert cancelled for 6-month-old taken by dad after domestic dispute in Deer Park

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
An Amber Alert from Suffolk County police for a missing 6-month-old baby taken without permission by his father has been cancelled, police said.

Police had been looking for Bryan Quinteros, 19 and his child, Daniel.

But the child had been located unharmed, police said Wednesday night.

Bryan Quinteros took his son away from his mother about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park after a physical altercation, police said. Quinteros threatened he would never bring his boy back, police had said.

