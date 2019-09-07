The 3-year-old daughter of a couple involved in what authorities called a domestic-violence shooting Thursday in Flanders was not in the home at the time, both the Suffolk district attorney’s office and the defense lawyer for the child’s mother said in Southampton Town Court during the mother's arraignment Saturday.

However, the defense and the prosecution had two different narratives for the incident that led to the shooting of the girl's father, Andrew Mitchell, 46, of Flanders during the dispute. The shooting had set off an Amber Alert for the girl early Friday.

Patchita Tennant, Mitchell’s girlfriend and the child’s mother, was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm after turning herself in to authorities at Southampton Town Police headquarters Friday afternoon. Her attorney entered a not-guilty plea Saturday, and bail was set at $250,000 cash or $250,000 bond.

The couple's daughter, Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell, had been found safe Friday morning, police said, before her mother surrendered. The girl had been at the home of a relative in Riverhead when the Amber Alert was issued just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Eric Aboulafia said the shooting stemmed from Tennant, 42, of Riverhead, suspecting that Mitchell was having an affair with another woman.

Aboulafia said Tennant allegedly drove to the Flanders home where Mitchell was living to confront him, banging on the door of the home and screaming “I’m going to kill you! I’m going to kill myself!” Upon entering, the two had an argument during which someone retrieved a .38-caliber revolver.

Aboulafia said Tennant grabbed the gun and shot Mitchell three times, then fled the scene. Mitchell remained hospitalized Saturday.

With video footage obtained of Tennant entering a local CVS that same day buying clothing and a cellphone, Aboulafia said, the prosecution believed Tennant intended to go on the run.

However, Austin Manghan, a Riverhead attorney representing Tennant, said the shooting was in self-defense.

Tenant, one of four sisters, had picked up the couple’s daughter from a baby-sitter Thursday and had planned on spending the evening with her family to celebrate the return of one of her sisters from the U.S. Air Force, Manghan said. At some point, Tennant drove to the Flanders home to pick up clothes for her daughter when she encountered Mitchell and an argument ensued, Manghan said.

During the argument, Manghan said, Mitchell allegedly grabbed Tennant and made his way to a safe in the home, where the gun was located. The two then struggled for the gun, during which Manghan said Tennant was “in fear for her life.”

Manghan said his client had “never even seen a gun” before the Thursday shooting, and he could only imagine that the one thing Tennant was thinking in that moment was “she’ll do anything to live another day and be with her daughter.”

After the gun was fired, Manghan said Tennant fled from the scene in fear, and a wounded Mitchell allegedly grabbed the gun and fired several rounds at Tennant as she ran, which missed her.

“She was fighting for her life. Literally,” Manghan said.

Manghan added that there had been a previous pattern of alleged abuse by Mitchell toward Tennant, and that the Thursday incident was “part of that pattern of abuse.”

Judge Barbara L. Wilson issued an order of protection against Tennant that prohibits her from going near either Mitchell or their daughter. She is expected to return to court Thursday.

Tennant had family members, including her sisters, and friends present at the hearing, but they declined to comment on the incident. However, Manghan said after the hearing that Tennant, a manager for 15 years at a CVS in East Hampton, was a respected member of the community and her family’s presence in court showed that.

“Everyone conjures up these ideas that this is a maniac on the loose…and that’s simply not the case,” Manghan said.