TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Riverhead supervisor vows to replace radios for ambulance service after equipment failure

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Riverhead’s Volunteer Ambulance Corps needs to replace key communications equipment used to reach volunteers after some of it broke down more than a week ago, according to town officials.

The ambulance corps — which responds to about 4,000 emergency medical calls annually within its 78 square mile district in Riverhead, according to its website — began experiencing problems with its primary radio nearly two weeks ago, Riverhead Police Lt. David Lessard told the Riverhead Town Board at its Aug. 22 work session. Lessard said he was notified of the problem Aug. 16.

The primary radio, otherwise known as a “repeater,” allows radio communication to reach volunteers.

As a temporary replacement during the weekend, the ambulance corps reached out to Suffolk County Fire Rescue Emergency Services, which issued 20 radios to corps members and enabled an operational channel for the ambulance service to use as a stopgap measure for the corps' dispatch, Lessard said.

Though there were no missed emergency calls within the district, Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith — who said her office was notified of the situation on Aug. 19 — said a long-term solution is needed.

Ambulance corps representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Jens-Smith said the town would “immediately purchase new, state-of-the-art” equipment for the corps. She added that officials would “work to resolve the longer term matter of upgrading our town’s entire communications system.”

To avoid future communications problems, Jens-Smith said she plans to meet with the town’s police department, ambulance corps representatives and other town officials to discuss creating a new emergency measures plan. That plan, Jens-Smith said, is expected to outline a set of procedures for emergency services to follow in the event of a communications breakdown.

“Equipment fails, things break down, but, protecting the public is our most important job," Jens-Smith said. "When it comes to public safety there is no compromise.”

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs on Feb. 13. Jacobs names pick for Nassau Dems election commissioner
Parking restrictions are proposed on residential streets near Parking restrictions proposed near Northport winery
This Amagansett recycled container-home first sold in 2013 For sale: LI home made of shipping containers
Brightwaters will rewrite solicitation rules in the village. Brightwaters temporarily sets aside solicitation law
Village of the Branch residents have complained of Village residents frustrated over delayed flooding project
LIRR union chief Anthony Simon said the rising LIRR union: Worker sick leave not cause of high OT
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search