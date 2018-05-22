TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
63° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Paramedic injured in Coram ambulance crash, police say

The site where a vehicle and an ambulance

The site where a vehicle and an ambulance collided early Tuesday morning in Coram. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

A paramedic was injured when his ambulance collided with a vehicle while responding to a call Tuesday morning in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

The Gordon Heights Fire Department ambulance was northbound on Route 112 with its emergency lights activated at about 1:30 a.m., police said.

At the intersection with County Road 83, the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, collided with a 2006 Subaru station wagon driven by a man heading south on 83, police said.

The ambulance had activated a device that changes traffic lights to green, but the driver of the Subaru said he was unable to stop in time, police said.

The paramedic, who was a passenger, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. Neither the driver of the ambulance nor the patient being transported was injured in the crash, police said.

No charges have been filed.

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latest Long Island News

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino during Town supervisor says he wants to replace officials
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves the White 1600: What Trump’s after — a peek at Mueller’s cards
The Long Island Game Farm in Manorville is LI farm hosting contest to name its new wallaby
Babylon Councilman Anthony Manetta said the committee could Town creates committee to aid small businesses
Suffolk County police investigate the site where, they Police: Woman struck, killed in Commack
Rain is expected to move in during Tuesday Forecast: Rain later today before warmup