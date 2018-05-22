A paramedic was injured when his ambulance collided with a vehicle while responding to a call Tuesday morning in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

The Gordon Heights Fire Department ambulance was northbound on Route 112 with its emergency lights activated at about 1:30 a.m., police said.

At the intersection with County Road 83, the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, collided with a 2006 Subaru station wagon driven by a man heading south on 83, police said.

The ambulance had activated a device that changes traffic lights to green, but the driver of the Subaru said he was unable to stop in time, police said.

The paramedic, who was a passenger, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. Neither the driver of the ambulance nor the patient being transported was injured in the crash, police said.

No charges have been filed.