A South Country ambulance carrying a patient — with its lights flashing and siren blaring — was struck by a white Jeep in Medford Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

The approximately 10:19 p.m. crash occurred on East Woodside Avenue where it meets County Road 101. The ambulance was headed west on East Woodside Avenue and the Jeep was headed north on County Road 101, police said.

The two ambulance crew members and their teenage patient, the Jeep driver and a teenage passenger were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Photographs show the front ends of both the Jeep and the ambulance crumpled in the collision.