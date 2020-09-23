TODAY'S PAPER
Ambulance hit by vehicle in Medford, Suffolk police say

A Jeep and a South Country ambulance carrying

A Jeep and a South Country ambulance carrying a patient collided at the intersection of County Road 101 and East Woodside Avenue in Medford Tuesday night, police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A South Country ambulance carrying a patient — with its lights flashing and siren blaring — was struck by a white Jeep in Medford Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

The approximately 10:19 p.m. crash occurred on East Woodside Avenue where it meets County Road 101. The ambulance was headed west on East Woodside Avenue and the Jeep was headed north on County Road 101, police said.

The two ambulance crew members and their teenage patient, the Jeep driver and a teenage passenger were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Photographs show the front ends of both the Jeep and the ambulance crumpled in the collision.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

