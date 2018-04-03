TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: 3 hurt when truck, ambulance collide on Robert Moses

Police respond after an ambulance and a pickup

Police respond after an ambulance and a pickup truck were involved in a crash early Tuesday on the northbound Robert Moses Causeway in West Islip. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Two EMS workers and the driver of a pickup truck were injured when the pickup collided with a Brentwood Legion Ambulance on the Robert Moses Causeway early Tuesday, State Police said.

The crash occurred when the truck “failed to negotiate a curve” on an entrance ramp in West Islip, according to police.

Police said the ambulance was headed north on the parkway, north of Sunrise Highway, when it was struck by the pickup truck, which was merging onto the northbound parkway from westbound Sunrise at 2:39 a.m.

Two female crew members from the ambulance — a 24-year-old driver and 28-year-old attendant — were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Police said the 26-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

All of the injuries were described as non-life-threatening. No one was charged in the crash, police said.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Bags seized in a raid by the U.S. USPS inspectors raid home, seize bags
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Singh: I was unaware of Linda Mangano’s workload
The Port Jefferson home was built in 1889. $975,000 LI home once housed nunnery
On Tuesday, Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine announced an Town reaches tax agreement with LIPA, officials say
Rain is expected Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching Highs near 60 Wednesday, chance of snow Friday
The Hempstead introduces app to connect with town