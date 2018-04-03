Two EMS workers and the driver of a pickup truck were injured when the pickup collided with a Brentwood Legion Ambulance on the Robert Moses Causeway early Tuesday, State Police said.

The crash occurred when the truck “failed to negotiate a curve” on an entrance ramp in West Islip, according to police.

Police said the ambulance was headed north on the parkway, north of Sunrise Highway, when it was struck by the pickup truck, which was merging onto the northbound parkway from westbound Sunrise at 2:39 a.m.

Two female crew members from the ambulance — a 24-year-old driver and 28-year-old attendant — were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Police said the 26-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

All of the injuries were described as non-life-threatening. No one was charged in the crash, police said.