The male driver of an ambulette and a female passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries after a collision with a mini school bus in Central Islip, police said.

The male driver of the school bus, a female aide and two child passengers were not injured, Suffolk County police said.

The ambulette was westbound on East Maple Street about 8:50 a.m. when it collided with the southbound school bus at the intersection of Prospect Avenue, police said.