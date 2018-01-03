TODAY'S PAPER
Police: 2 hurt in ambulette, mini school bus crash in Central Islip

An ambulette lay on its side after a

An ambulette lay on its side after a crash with a mini school bus in Central Islip on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
The male driver of an ambulette and a female passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries after a collision with a mini school bus in Central Islip, police said.

The male driver of the school bus, a female aide and two child passengers were not injured, Suffolk County police said.

The ambulette was westbound on East Maple Street about 8:50 a.m. when it collided with the southbound school bus at the intersection of Prospect Avenue, police said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

