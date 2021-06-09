TODAY'S PAPER
American Airpower Museum to offer flights on WWII-era Douglas C-47 Skytrain

The flights will cost $350 and include a mission briefing and the chance to dress in "authentic" military field jackets, helmets and gear. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The American Airpower Museum will offer a "Living History Flight Experience" this Saturday, in which reenactors will take passengers for a flight on a World War II-era Douglas C-47 Skytrain — the kind of transport used to carry Airborne Division paratroopers as part of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

There will be three flights, all out of Hangar 3 at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, with each flight lasting about 25 minutes. The cost is $350.

The experience will include a mission briefing and the chance to dress in "authentic" military field jackets, helmets and gear, then to board the transport, all to the rumble only a piston-powered aircraft can make.

Each session lasts 1½ hours.

For more information call the museum, located at 1230 New Highway in East Farmingdale, at 516-531-3950 or 631-454-2039, or visit the museum gift shop admissions desk.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

