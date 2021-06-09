The American Airpower Museum will offer a "Living History Flight Experience" this Saturday, in which reenactors will take passengers for a flight on a World War II-era Douglas C-47 Skytrain — the kind of transport used to carry Airborne Division paratroopers as part of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

There will be three flights, all out of Hangar 3 at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, with each flight lasting about 25 minutes. The cost is $350.

The experience will include a mission briefing and the chance to dress in "authentic" military field jackets, helmets and gear, then to board the transport, all to the rumble only a piston-powered aircraft can make.

Each session lasts 1½ hours.

For more information call the museum, located at 1230 New Highway in East Farmingdale, at 516-531-3950 or 631-454-2039, or visit the museum gift shop admissions desk.