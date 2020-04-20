The Village of Amityville board of trustees is expected to vote next Monday on a proposed budget that would raise taxes by 1.78%.

The village’s tentative 2020 to 2021 budget grows from $16.39 million to $16.99 million, and would raise the tax rate from $35.89 to $36.53 per $100 of assessed value. Homeowners with an average house worth about $401,525 would see an annual increase in their taxes from $3,400 to $3,461.

The largest departmental increases in the proposed budget are for the police department, which jumps from $7.52 million to $8.02 million, and for the public works department, which rises from $3.56 million to $3.71 million.

The police department budget had been set at $7.18 million when the board passed the annual budget last year, but was increased by $400,000 to $7.52 million due to a payout to Chief Glenn Slack, who retired in December. The $506,000 increase for next year’s budget reflects payouts for two more retirements, as well as the hiring of 2.5 new officers, said village Clerk-Treasurer Catherine Murdock. The public works department increase is due to the purchase of a “much needed” dump truck, she said.

The greatest decreases in the proposed budget are in the fire department and capital projects portions. The fire department drops from $1.17 million to $1.01 million, while the amount for capital projects falls from $134,277 to $32,247.

Murdock said the fire department was anticipating savings in utilities and in vehicle maintenance and repair due to the purchase of five new vehicles this year through grant funding. The amount of money dedicated to capital projects was lessened because the village decided to use that money toward retirement payouts in order to stay below the tax cap, she said.

The village also is taking on nearly $139,000 more in debt in the new year. Murdock said this was due to $2 million in new bonding the village undertook in the current fiscal year for road paving.

The board vote is expected to take place via a remote meeting on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. Mayor Dennis Siry said the village was still figuring out the best way to make the meeting interactive for residents.