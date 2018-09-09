The Amityville Village Board of Trustees is expected on Monday to approve a host of post-Sandy drainage improvements aimed at reducing flooding.

The improvement projects are a “scaled back” version of recommendations from a study conducted by Nelson & Pope Engineers and Surveyors of Melville that was completed in May, said Mayor Dennis Siry. The village paid $54,437 for the study, which states that the focus was on “stormwater drainage issues caused by tidal backflow that were identified during Superstorm Sandy and drainage capacity improvements.”

The cost of the study and the improvements will come out of nearly $5.6 million in federal funding Amityville was allotted after the October 2012 storm. The village is allowed $1.68 million for construction of the drainage projects. Officials have already used about $3.5 million to replace bulkheading at nearly two dozen locations and to purchase and install a generator at the firehouse, which is an emergency evacuation center.

Russell Scott, a partner in Nelson & Pope, told the board during a June presentation on the study that the company tried to be as comprehensive as possible in its evaluation and “just didn’t come out during storm times, we also came out when it was sunny just to make sure we didn’t miss anything.”

The study identified more than $13.3 million in potential projects, ranging from $25,000 to install leaching basins at Mole Place and Richmond Avenue to $2.2 million to install catch basins, upgrade the outfall pipe and raise bulkheading and the roadway on MacDonald Avenue. The study ultimately gave a recommendation for nearly $1.59 million in work: installing 24 check valves at various locations for $1.18 million and installing check valves and catch basins on Norman Avenue for $405,000.

Siry said the village will adhere to some of those final recommendations but will also use some others from the study.

“We tried to spread it out so we can take care of a couple of areas that are problems,” he said.

The village has prioritized nearly $1.57 million in projects: installing 20 check valves at a cost of $375,000; installing catch basins and a pipe system on Norman Avenue for $750,000; installing catch basins and pipe connections on Dewey Avenue and Mincher Place for $400,000; and connecting an existing pipe on Meadow Lane that Siry said “went nowhere” to the drainage system for $40,000.

Nelson & Pope stated in the study that it expects to submit final plans for the work by Dec. 15.